March 1 Jernigan Capital Inc:

* Jernigan Capital reports 2016 net income of $2.42 per share

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.10 for quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Jernigan Capital - 2017 projected closings on $350 million to $375 million of new development property investments

* Sees adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $ 0.17 for quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Sees interest income $2.05 million to $2.10 million for quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Sees earnings per share $1.62 to $2.02 for year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $2.30 for year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees interest income $10.8 million to $11.3 million for year ending December 31, 2017

* Qtrly total investment income $ 2.16 million versus $1.0 million