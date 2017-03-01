BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 Jernigan Capital Inc:
* Jernigan Capital reports 2016 net income of $2.42 per share
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.10 for quarter ending March 31, 2017
* Jernigan Capital - 2017 projected closings on $350 million to $375 million of new development property investments
* Sees adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $ 0.17 for quarter ending March 31, 2017
* Sees interest income $2.05 million to $2.10 million for quarter ending March 31, 2017
* Sees earnings per share $1.62 to $2.02 for year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $2.30 for year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees interest income $10.8 million to $11.3 million for year ending December 31, 2017
* Qtrly total investment income $ 2.16 million versus $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million