BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Jernigan Capital Inc
* Jernigan Capital announces results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $2.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jernigan Capital Inc says company is also reaffirming its previously issued guidance for full year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.