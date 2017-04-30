BRIEF-Cryosite says Mark Byrne has been appointed interim CEO
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017
April 30 Jerusalem Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Q1 net income after tax $1.6 million versus loss of $398,776 year ago
* Q1 sales $8.4 million versus $5 million year ago
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis