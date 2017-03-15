March 15 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Says Jet Airways and Uber join hands for smarter travel
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by
facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket
on Jet app
Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest
experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier
international airline, announced a strategic association with
ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative
in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber
to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating their travel
to/from the airport once they have booked a ticket on the Jet
Airways app. This path-breaking initiative from the airline will
help guests by offering a seamless solution from doorstep to
doorstep, with the benefit of two leading players in the travel
space - Jet Airways and Uber.)
