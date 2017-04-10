BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 10 Jetblue Airways Corp:
* Jetblue Airways Corp - entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing
* Jetblue Airways - establishes the maturity date for the $425 million lending commitments as April 6, 2021
* Jetblue Airways Corp says amendment increases lending commitments by $25 million, for total lending commitments of $425 million Source text (bit.ly/2ojiRto) Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters