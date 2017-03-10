March 10 Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue Airways reports February traffic

* February load factor 82.6 percent, down 0.5 points

* Jetblue - Co's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for February increased approximately one and a half percent year over year

* Jetblue - for Q1 of 2017, RASM is expected to decrease between four and five percent year over year

* Jetblue - March RASM is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately six percentage points due to Easter calendar placement

* Jetblue - traffic in February increased 0.1 percent from February 2016, on a capacity increase of 0.7 percent

* Jetblue - excluding impact of winter storms Niko and Orson, February RASM decreased approximately one half of a percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: