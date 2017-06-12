June 12 Jetblue Airways Corp:

* Jetblue airways reports May traffic

* May load factor 84.7 percent, up 0.1 points

* Jetblue Airways Corp says may revenue passenger miles 3.97 billion, up 3.8pct

* Jetblue Airways Corp says May available seat miles 4.70 billion, up 3.7 percent

* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q2 of 2017, continues to expect revenue per available seat mile to increase between 4.0 and 6.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016