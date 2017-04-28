April 28 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Jetblue Airways Corp - on April 27 entered into an
agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co to implement an accelerated
share repurchase program
* Jetblue Airways Corp - under ASR agreement, on April 28,
2017, company will pay $150 million to GS&Co
* Jetblue Airways- after executing ASR program, company will
have approximately $130 million of repurchase authority
remaining - SEC filing
* Jetblue Airways Corp - ASR program is expected to be
completed by end of Q3 of 2017 and will be funded with cash on
hand
* Jetblue Airways - under ASR agreement, on April 28,
company will initially receive about 5.4 million shares based on
closing share price on April 27, 2017
Source text : (bit.ly/2qmcV11)
Further company coverage: