July 7 PANDORA A/S:

* PANDORA EXPANDS STRATEGIC CORPORATE ALLIANCE WITH DISNEY TO EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* WITH THE EXPANSION PANDORA’S DISNEY INSPIRED JEWELLERY WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS IN ALMOST ALL OF PANDORA’S GLOBAL MARKETS

* THE EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL BEGIN IN OCTOBER 2017, WITH PANDORA LAUNCHING ITS DISNEY JEWELLERY COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DISNEY CHARACTERS, INCLUDING MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE AND DISNEY PRINCESSES

* SAYS EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL INITIALLY ADD AROUND 30 NEW PIECES OF JEWELLERY TO THE EXISTING ASSORTMENT