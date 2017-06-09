BRIEF-Shoretel to offer SMS APIs through Google cloud platform
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Jf Technology Bhd
* Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad issued an unusual market activity query on sharp rise in price of co's shares recently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXECUTES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY GULF DTH FZ LLC, BASED IN DUBAI
* Vice media and globosat partner to expand vice across brazil