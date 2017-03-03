March 3 JG Summit Holdings Inc:

* Clarifies on news article entitled “Filinvest, JG Summit Eye Clark” posted in manilastandard.net on March 2, 2017

* Confirms statement regarding submission of an unsolicited proposal for the development and operation of Clark International Airport

* Cannot confirm the statement made by transportation undersecretary for aviation Roberto Lim on the project cost amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: