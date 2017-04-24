UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd
* On-going disputes at courts b/w co, group cos of Procter & Gamble in India, have been settled with mutual consent
* On-going disputes concluded positively for JHS
* Expects new expansion plan underway to be operational by June 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2oB7o64 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources