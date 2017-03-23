March 23 Jiajiayue Group Co Ltd :

* Says a Rongcheng-based wholly owned industrial unit will merge with Rongcheng-based wholly owned food unit

* The food unit will be dissolved after the transaction

* It will apply for comprehensive credit line of up to 200 million yuan from Weihai branch of China Citic Bank

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rNUMi7

