UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Jiajiayue Group Co Ltd :
* Says a Rongcheng-based wholly owned industrial unit will merge with Rongcheng-based wholly owned food unit
* The food unit will be dissolved after the transaction
* It will apply for comprehensive credit line of up to 200 million yuan from Weihai branch of China Citic Bank
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rNUMi7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources