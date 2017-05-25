May 25 Jian Epayment Systems Ltd:

* Li Sui Yang retired as an executive director

* Resolved with effect from 25 May Huang Zhang Hui, a non-executive director, be appointed as chairman of board of directors

* Wang Jiang Wei, a non-executive director, be re-designated to be an executive director

* Li Sui Yang also ceased to be chairman of board of directors