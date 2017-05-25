Amazon's grocery push playing catch up with Chinese e-commerce giants
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing
May 25 Jian Epayment Systems Ltd:
* Li Sui Yang retired as an executive director
* Resolved with effect from 25 May Huang Zhang Hui, a non-executive director, be appointed as chairman of board of directors
* Wang Jiang Wei, a non-executive director, be re-designated to be an executive director
* Li Sui Yang also ceased to be chairman of board of directors
* Has paid off its 15% per annum track vendor debt
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Rodale Inc, a privately held media company known for publishing magazines such as Men's Health and Runner's World said on Wednesday that its board of directors had decided to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.