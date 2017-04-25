April 25 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -2.3 percent to 37.9 percent, or to be 92.1 million yuan to 130 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (94.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of rayon stable fibers and medical service business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LXxZG0

