in a day
BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 144-158.5 mln yuan
July 14, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 144-158.5 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 144.1 million yuan to 158.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (144.1 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 158.5 million yuan to 194.5 million yuan

* Comments that high operation costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UD6YxN

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

