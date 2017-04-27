BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 339.4 million yuan to 484.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (484.9 million yuan)
* Comments that decreased sales of lithium battery material business, as well as increased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CtSxNx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency