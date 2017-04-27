April 27 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 339.4 million yuan to 484.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (484.9 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales of lithium battery material business, as well as increased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CtSxNx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)