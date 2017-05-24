BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
May 24 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says its chairman plans to add at least 100 million yuan ($14.51 million) worth of shares for at least 35 yuan per share within next 12 months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qUL4Z9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Spineguard and Xinrong medical group sign exclusive distribution agreement for Pediguard® in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana next year.