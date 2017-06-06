BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it raised stake in Suzhou-based two investment units to 100 percent via share issue
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.