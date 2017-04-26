April 26 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd:

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 13 million yuan to 18 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.7 million yuan)

* Comments that loss in subsidiaries is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nDit13

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)