June 16 Jiangsu General Science Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/N3yrwg

