April 27 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 357.1 million yuan to 424 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in FY 2016 (223.2 million yuan)

* Comments that steady growth of main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TEO4Bz

