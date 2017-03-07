March 7 Jiangsu Guotai Int'l Group

* Says it scraps textile project worth 1.05 billion yuan ($152.23 million) in Vietnam due to U.S. pull-out from pacific trade deal

* Says it will instead invest 150 million yuan in textile project in Myanmar

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n9Parm

