May 22 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.135 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.2 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qOHw95

