UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 10 million yuan to 20 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 5.9 million yuan year ago
* Says improvement in operation as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FuVvUz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources