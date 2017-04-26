April 26 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 10 million yuan to 20 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 5.9 million yuan year ago

* Says improvement in operation as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FuVvUz

