March 7 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche of super short-term financial notes worth 600 million yuan

* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 4.96 percent, as well as value date of Feb. 28

* China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd serves as the main underwriter

