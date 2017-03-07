UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche of super short-term financial notes worth 600 million yuan
* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 4.96 percent, as well as value date of Feb. 28
* China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd serves as the main underwriter
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FIdIWC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources