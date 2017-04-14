April 14Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 140 percent to 170 percent, or to be 17.6 million yuan to 19.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7.3 million yuan)

* Says increased gross margins of chemical fiber products as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Usgv4D

