BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports FY group pre-tax loss 1.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
June 13 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says board elects Sun Wei as chairman, appoints Ren Suhui as president of the bank
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2snonhN
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2snonhN
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks between Brussels and London would be negative for the United Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.