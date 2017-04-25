UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co Ltd :
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)
* Says increased price of factor cost in domestic and coal as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xonPSn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources