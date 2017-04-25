April 25Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co Ltd :

* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)

* Says increased price of factor cost in domestic and coal as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xonPSn

