May 12 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.086 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share to shareholders of record on May 18

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

