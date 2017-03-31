BRIEF-Ficora grants DNA licence to apply roaming service surcharges
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
March 31 Jiangsu Nandasoft Technology Co Ltd -
* Wu qing an is being proposed for appointment as an executive director of company Source text (bit.ly/2nSNmqe) Further company coverage:
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network