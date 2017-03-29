UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd
* Says it signed framework agreement with Dongfeng Industral Co., Ltd, aiming to hold 70 percent stake in a wholly owned unit of Dongfeng Industral Co., Ltd
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6yMlre
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources