April 10Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 29.2 percent to 41 percent, or to be 55 million yuan to 60 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (42.6 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SJXJtM

