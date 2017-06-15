BRIEF-Lite-on Semiconductor says 2016 dividend record date is July 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25
June 15Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary signed a strategic partnership framework with Pangda Automobile Trade, on smart car driver sales project and VR robot 4S shop project as well as commercial intelligent driving brake system solution technology co-operation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T1vlAO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25
June 22 Open Fiber CEO Tommaso Pompei tells a parliamentary hearing:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15