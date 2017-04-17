UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales in Beijing unit and investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/He84Sx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000