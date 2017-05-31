BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS
May 31Jiangsu Transimage Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L0cdsC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY