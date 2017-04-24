BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Jiangsu Transimage Technology Co Ltd
* Jiangsu Transimage Technology shares to debut trade on April 26 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2prL6I2 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
