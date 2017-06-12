June 12 Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hOzede

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)