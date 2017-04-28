UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 3.77 billion yuan to 3.94 billion yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (3.42 billion yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of liquor business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1iocXv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources