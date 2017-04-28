April 28 Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 3.77 billion yuan to 3.94 billion yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (3.42 billion yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of liquor business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1iocXv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)