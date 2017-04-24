BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 89.0 million yuan to 148.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (148.3 million yuan)
* Comments that increased raw material costs is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HBXPKU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group