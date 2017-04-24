April 24 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 89.0 million yuan to 148.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (148.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased raw material costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HBXPKU

