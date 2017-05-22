BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
May 22Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 25
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3OsOoK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26