April 18Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* It appoints Chen Jinfeng as general manager of the company, to replace Wang Zhenhong, due to Wang Zhenhong's resignation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PVL8lL; goo.gl/774N24; goo.gl/QPEcnH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)