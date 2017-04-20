UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd :
* Says co's property unit sold 100 percent stake in a Sichuan digital communication firm, for 35.4 million yuan
* Says co's industry unit has sold 40 percent stake in a Sichuan digital communication firm for 53.7 million yuan as of April 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dGmfpj; goo.gl/VCXWQz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources