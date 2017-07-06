July 6Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 74.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 61.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales of car industry related products and effective cost control

