BRIEF-Mayne Pharma updates on FDA approval and first generic launch of Acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
April 10Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd
* Says it will pay 4 yuan and distribute 5 shares per 10 shares as 2016 div payment
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited