BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
April 21 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 30.4 percent y/y at 185.7 million yuan ($26.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pl8OWv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Announces appointment of Andrew Mclean as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.