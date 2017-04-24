April 24 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 16.05 percent y/y at 407.7 million yuan ($59.21 million)

* Says it signs agreement to invest 287.1 million yuan in Lian Chu Securities

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oX8hbS; bit.ly/2q5Xvxo

