BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 16.05 percent y/y at 407.7 million yuan ($59.21 million)
* Says it signs agreement to invest 287.1 million yuan in Lian Chu Securities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oX8hbS; bit.ly/2q5Xvxo
($1 = 6.8857 Chinese yuan renminbi)
