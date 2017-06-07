CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd
* Says it wins bid for cable supply contract worth about 350 million yuan ($51.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rzS79I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7941 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
* Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)