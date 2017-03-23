BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutial Co Ltd
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 61.7 million yuan to 73.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 38.5 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is blood products business growth, investment income and tax refund
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oGySFn
