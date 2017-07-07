July 7Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 65 percent, or to be 142.7 million yuan to 174.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 105.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased income of blood products and other business and contribution from investment return

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TNWesU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)